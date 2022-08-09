PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stake Raised by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,968 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. 4,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 10,562.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

