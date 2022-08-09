Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. 48,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

