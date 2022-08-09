PUTinCoin Price Up 24.4% Over Last Week (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $3,889.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,897.81 or 0.99966871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00047551 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00028268 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009848 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

