QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) versus Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Critical Survey

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

QCR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. QCR pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares QCR and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 30.55% 17.11% 1.87% Prosperity Bancshares 43.50% 7.85% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QCR and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $77.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QCR and Prosperity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $300.58 million 3.36 $98.90 million $6.06 9.46 Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.68 $519.30 million $5.50 13.29

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats QCR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 273 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

