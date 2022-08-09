Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Qualys Trading Up 10.5 %

QLYS stock traded up $13.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,061. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Qualys

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.44.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.