Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $11.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 6,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,061. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.19.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.44.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

