Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $148.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.63.

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

