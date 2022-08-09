Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769 million to $779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.21 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 744,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after acquiring an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

