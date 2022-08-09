Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769 million to $779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.21 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 2.3 %
Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 744,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after acquiring an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.