Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.79 million.

Shares of Radware stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $997.31 million, a PE ratio of 139.07, a PEG ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

