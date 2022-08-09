RChain Trading Down 11.9% This Week (REV)

RChain (REV) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $63,893.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,208.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037666 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129045 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063724 BTC.
RChain Profile
RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 675,282,348 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.
Buying and Selling RChain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
