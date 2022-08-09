RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

