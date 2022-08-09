RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.38. 139,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.