RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404,758 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.