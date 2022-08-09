RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.42. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

