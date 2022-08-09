Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PBF Energy (PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $32.00.

8/1/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $25.00 to $32.00.

7/29/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/28/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $25.00 to $36.00.

7/15/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,039. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,857,488 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

