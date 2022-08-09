Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PBF Energy (PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/9/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $32.00.
- 8/1/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/1/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $25.00 to $32.00.
- 7/29/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/28/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $25.00 to $36.00.
- 7/15/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/14/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
PBF Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:PBF traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,039. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of PBF Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
See Also
