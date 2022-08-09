Refinable Price Hits $0.0286 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.18 million and $214,502.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Refinable Coin Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
