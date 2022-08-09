Refinable Price Hits $0.0286 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.18 million and $214,502.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.