Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $46.00 at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

RLAY stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.48. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,751 shares of company stock worth $516,694. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

