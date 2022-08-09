Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 7.4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 194,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 386,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.06 million and a P/E ratio of -11.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

