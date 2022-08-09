Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.73.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %
QSR stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
