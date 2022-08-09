REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 109,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,314 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

