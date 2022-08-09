Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 752,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

