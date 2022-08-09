Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT Raised to $1.50

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

RIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

RIGL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $229.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 906,636 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

