Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stake Raised by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Riley Exploration Permian accounts for about 2.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 23,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $507.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Recommended Stories

