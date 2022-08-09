River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

