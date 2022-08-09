River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

