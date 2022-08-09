River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.04.

