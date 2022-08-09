River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after acquiring an additional 93,721 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $270.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

