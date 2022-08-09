River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.