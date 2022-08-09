River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TOL opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.