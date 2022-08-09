Robert W. Baird Lowers UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target to $8.00

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on USER. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE USER traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,615. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

