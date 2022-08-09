Robust Token (RBT) Tops One Day Volume of $998.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.33 or 0.00027294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $151,246.95 and approximately $998.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Robust Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

