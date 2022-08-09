Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RKT. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,467,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 841,700 shares of company stock worth $7,084,367. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

