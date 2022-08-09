Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RKT. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,467,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 841,700 shares of company stock worth $7,084,367. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

