Royal Bank of Canada Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$84.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.12.
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 677,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,841. The company has a market cap of C$35.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$72.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.38.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
