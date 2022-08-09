Royal Bank of Canada Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$84.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 677,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,841. The company has a market cap of C$35.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$72.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.38.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 10.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.