Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $140.00 at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

