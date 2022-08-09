Rublix (RBLX) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $634,243.13 and $303.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015040 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.
Rublix Coin Trading
