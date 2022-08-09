Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $2.47 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $79,987.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

