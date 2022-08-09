SafeCapital Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $4,706.67 and $4.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 74.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00155886 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009536 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 391.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars.

