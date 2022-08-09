SafeMoon Inu Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,548.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $20,548.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
