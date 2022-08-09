SafePal Trading Up 5.7% This Week (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, SafePal has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $44.25 million and $12.33 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00079321 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029455 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.