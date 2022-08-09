Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Sanmina Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 10,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,477. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.