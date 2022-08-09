Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.43) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.53) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Schaeffler Trading Up 3.4 %

SHA opened at €5.68 ($5.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.77. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.08).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

