Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Scholar Rock stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Amir Nashat bought 1,197,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

