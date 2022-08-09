Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 203.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 159.8% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. 274,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

