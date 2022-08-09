Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. 19,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

