Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,436 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 106,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE T opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

