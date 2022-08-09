Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.