Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

AEP opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

