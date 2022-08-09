Scotiabank Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$52.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDIFF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

GDIFF remained flat at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

