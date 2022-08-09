Seascape Capital Management Has $2.03 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 888.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.58. 3,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.