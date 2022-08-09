Seascape Capital Management Has $704,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

Allstate stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

